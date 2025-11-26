Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 273,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,694,000 after buying an additional 755,518 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.7% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

CNI opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

