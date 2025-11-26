Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Everest Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 696,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 682,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,147,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $314.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $392.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.Everest Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

EG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

