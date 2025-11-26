Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 628,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Shares of TSM opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

