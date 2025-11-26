Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 210.3% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,274,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 863,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after buying an additional 721,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,355,000 after acquiring an additional 622,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $24,339,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

