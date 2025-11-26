Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,125 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 405.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Up 1.2%

NYT opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

