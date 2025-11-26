Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,679 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $6,761,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,298,000 after purchasing an additional 525,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 721,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of AR opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

