Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,650 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 4.1%

Lithia Motors stock opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.10 and a 52 week high of $405.14.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

