Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,150 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.97. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $296.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Woodward declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.22.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

