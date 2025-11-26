Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,599 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AECOM by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.