Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,599 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AECOM by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.52.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

