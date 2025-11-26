Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $741,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,753,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.26 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.