Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,795,000 after purchasing an additional 53,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $95,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average is $230.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

