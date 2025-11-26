Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 32,643 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 51.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

