Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 36,519 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $78.26.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $31.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.