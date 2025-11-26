Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $126,928,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,541,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,775,000 after buying an additional 1,465,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $83.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

