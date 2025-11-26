Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,000 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 14.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

