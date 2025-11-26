Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,219 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $6,344,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 89,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

