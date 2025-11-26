Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,250 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,092 shares of company stock worth $23,844,663. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a SEC Filing?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.