Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,250 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,092 shares of company stock worth $23,844,663. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.30. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $220.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.