Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,200 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XPO by 17.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,052,000 after acquiring an additional 306,928 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,394 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,572,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 760,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO
XPO Stock Up 4.6%
NYSE XPO opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.