Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,200 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XPO by 17.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,052,000 after acquiring an additional 306,928 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,394 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,572,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 760,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

NYSE XPO opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

