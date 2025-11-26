Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 650 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 89.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $384.99 on Wednesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $372.31 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

