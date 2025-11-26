Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,700 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,439.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 101,687 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $21,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 261.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

