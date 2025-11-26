Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,754 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,440.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

