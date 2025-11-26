Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,083 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,392,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,678,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.11.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

