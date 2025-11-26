Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 74,039 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 74,039 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,139 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,074 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 5.3%

BBY stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $91.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.