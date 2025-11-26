Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,450 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entegris by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after buying an additional 2,361,065 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,877,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,352,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

