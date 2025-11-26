Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,700 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $106.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,089.03. This represents a 52.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

