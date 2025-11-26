Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,250 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,111.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $159,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,556 shares in the company, valued at $791,339.88. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,139 shares of company stock worth $2,301,906. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

