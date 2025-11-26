Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Albemarle worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Albemarle Stock Up 8.2%

ALB stock opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.