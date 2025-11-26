Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 196,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

SNV opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.59 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,901.68. The trade was a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

