Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.7%

Align Technology stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $246.19.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

