Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $7,408,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 901,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 72,711 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0%

AMH stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.