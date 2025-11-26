Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $7,408,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 901,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 72,711 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0%

AMH stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.