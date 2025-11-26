Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

