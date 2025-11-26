Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $220.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.69.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,503.20. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 122,092 shares of company stock worth $23,844,663 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

