Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.21. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 106,453 shares.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.38 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.
Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 16.81%.The firm had revenue of C$9.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.
