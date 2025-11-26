Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

