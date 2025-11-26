Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alight alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alight by 82.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alight by 364.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 663,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kausik Rajgopal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,452.48. This represents a 46.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.43 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.91%.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.