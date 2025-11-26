Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF $THYF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,983 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:THYF opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

