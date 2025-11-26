Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 437.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UWM by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 81.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 979,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 439,928 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 1,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 360,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UWMC. UBS Group increased their target price on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.79.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $3,107,014.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,683,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,401,701.88. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,290,916 shares of company stock worth $117,218,130. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

