Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,956 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 212.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $420.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1477 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

