Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,084 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

