Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,051 Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 159.1% during the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

