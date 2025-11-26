Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,941 Shares of Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Viasat by 74.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Viasat by 2,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert James Blair sold 2,269 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $80,799.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,961.59. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,049 shares of company stock worth $3,281,046 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VSAT opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

