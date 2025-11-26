Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF $FLCA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Up 1.1%

FLCA stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

