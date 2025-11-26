Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000.

BSMY stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

