Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF $PFIX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

