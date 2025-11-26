Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.70.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.