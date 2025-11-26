Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in TPG Inc. $TPG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TPG by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 43.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 32.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG by 3,858.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TPG from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

TPG Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $72.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. TPG’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

