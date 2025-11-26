Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF $EBIZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $634,000.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.26. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

