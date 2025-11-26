Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Griffon alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,332,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 52.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after buying an additional 326,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $53,994,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. Griffon Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.92 and a 12-month high of $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The company had revenue of $662.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFF

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.