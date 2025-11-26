Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $453,000 Stake in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South Bow were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get South Bow alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of South Bow by 150.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Bow by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in South Bow by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOBO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.40.

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. South Bow Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. South Bow had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 15.13%. South Bow’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.79%.

South Bow Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.