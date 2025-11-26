Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.76. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. Baird R W lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

